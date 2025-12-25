UFC fighter Bryce Mitchell believes that his praise of Nazi dictator and mass murderer Adolf Hitler has been vindicated by “every single podcaster” in the country.

In January, Mitchell went on a prolonged rant, based on his assertion that Hitler was a “good guy.” To back up this claim, Mitchell cited his own “research,” which ran counter to the “public education indoctrination” taught in schools.

Mitchell attributed much of Hitler’s behavioral oddities to methamphetamine addiction, but did not attempt to explain away the Nazi ruler’s hatred of Jews. Instead, the Arkansas-based UFC fighter credited Hitler for his persecution of “greedy Jews” who, Mitchell claims, were “gaying out the kids” in Germany.

On Wednesday, Mitchell posted a video on Instagram asserting that he should be credited for the recent trend of podcasters discussing World War II and arguing that the Allies were wrong.

“I very vividly remember, just a year ago, the entire world calling me a racist, a bigot, an inbred imbecile because I wanted to talk about the history of World War II,” Mitchell began. “Now, what is every single podcaster on the planet talking about now that I brought it up first? They’re all talking about World War II. They’re all talking about what’s going on today. And you know who’s running the world. It’s exactly who I said it was a year ago. Ain’t nothing changed, buddy.

“And I hate to say I told you so. Sometimes, it sucks to be right. I honestly think my intelligence has become a curse. But I’ll be damned. I’d still rather have it than not because I like knowing what I know. I love the truth. And the truth is what the truth is. Your opinions don’t change it. Just wanted to remind you, I was right a year ago, and I’m right today. You can kiss my happy ass.”

Hitler is universally recognized as the primary catalyst for World War II, the largest and bloodiest conflict in human history. It was also under his direction that the Nazis implemented the Final Solution, an attempt to exterminate Europe’s Jewish population, which resulted in the death of over 6 million Jews across 21 countries.