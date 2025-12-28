$91M LSU Coach Lane Kiffin Says He Took Basket Home to Avoid Paying Grocery Bag Fee

Louisiana State University football coach Lane Kiffen, who recently signed a $91 million contract, says he took home a grocery store’s basket because he objected to paying the grocery bag fees.

Kiffen, the second highest-paid coach in college football, is taking heat for a TikTok video posted Thursday by his daughter, Landry, which shows the coach coming home with his groceries still in the store’s plastic basket.

Landry apparently thought the video showing the coach coming into his house holding the store’s basket was amusing. She captioned the video, “Sent him to the store alone for the first time… shopping privileges are revoked.”

In the video daughter Landry asks the coach why he has the plastic bin with him after going to the store. He replies, “How else was I supposed to carry it? You have to pay for bags! They said you have to pay for bags. And it was self-checkout, so I just…”

Landry may have been amused, but many others blasted Kiffen for stealing a plastic basket from the store all because he did not want to pay a few cents extra for a grocery bag.

