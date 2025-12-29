One dead, One Hospitalized in Fire at NASCAR Star Denny Hamlin’s Parents’ House

A fire broke out at NASCAR star Denny Hamlin’s parents’ home on Sunday evening.

Officials in Gaston County, North Carolina, say that one person was killed in the blaze while another is hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.

The local fire department classified the home as a near-complete loss. According to public records, the home is owned by a company managed by Hamlin.

The identities of the victims have not been released.

“They had some really expensive cars in the garage and some racing memorabilia and stuff, so all that was saved,” Lucia-Riverbend Fire Department Chief David Toomey told the Athletic. “We were able to save all that and get it out so it wasn’t damaged.”

A three-time Daytona champ and 60-time Cup Series winner, Hamlin is also the business partner of NBA legend Michael Jordan. Together, they co-own the 23XI racing team, along with Curtis Polk.

Hamlin has not yet commented publicly on the fire.