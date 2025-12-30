Patriots’ Stefon Diggs Charged with Strangulation, Assault

New England Patriots player Stefon Diggs is facing strangulation and assault charges over an incident in Massachusetts from early this month.

Documents from Dedham District Court released on Tuesday say that Diggs is charged with felony strangulation or suffocation and misdemeanor assault and battery from an incident occurring on December 2, according to WBZ-TV.

The victim of this alleged attack has not yet been publicly named. No additional details have been released.

Diggs “categorically denies” the accusations, and the Patriots have released a statement acknowledging the charges.

“Stefon has informed the organization that he categorically denies the allegations. We support Stefon. We will continue to gather information and will cooperate fully with the appropriate authorities and the NFL as necessary. Out of respect for all parties involved, and given that this is an ongoing legal matter, we will have no further comment at this time,” the team said in a statement.

Diggs’ attorney, David Meier, also released a statement on Tuesday.

“Stefon Diggs categorically denies these allegations. They are unsubstantiated, uncorroborated, and were never investigated — because they did not occur,” Meier’s statement reads. “The timing and motivation for making the allegations is crystal clear: they are the direct result of an employee-employer financial dispute that was not resolved to the employee’s satisfaction. Stefon looks forward to establishing the truth in a court of law.”

Diggs will appear in court on January 23 to face arraignment.

Diggs has 970 yards receiving this season, and is 30 yards away from becoming New England’s first 1,000-yard receiver since Julian Edelman in 2019. He made six catches and 101 yards during the Patriots’ 42-10 win over the New York Jets on Sunday. His 82 receptions for 970 yards are currently team highs.

