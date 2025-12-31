Ole Miss Player Arrested on Drug Charges Only Days before CFP Sugar Bowl

Ole Miss freshman defensive back Dante Jovon Core was arrested on drug charges only Days before the CFP Sugar Bowl.

Core was arrested after a traffic stop in Andalusia, Alabama, on Friday, December 26. Officers say he was charged with possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia, the New York Post reported.

Officers say he was pulled over after being clocked at 110 MPH. He also did not have any license plates on the vehicle, police said.

After being stopped, a police report says he smelled of marijuana, and that suspicion led to a search of the vehicle, which turned up the drugs and other items.

Core reportedly posted a $1,000 bond and was released.

The Ole Miss Rebels are set to face the Georgia Bulldogs in the Sugar Bowl on New Year’s Day in New Orleans.

Core’s school has apparently not yet made any statement about the arrest, and it is not known if Core will play in Thursday’s game.

Ole Miss has already suffered problems on its way to the Sugar Bowl when former head coach Lane Kiffin quit his position with the team when LSU hired him. Kiffin accepted a seven-year, $91 million contract with LSU, making him the second-highest-paid coach in college football.

Pete Golding has taken over as head coach of the Rebels and will lead the team into the Sugar Bowl, where both Ole Miss and Georgia stand at 12-1 seasons.

The winner of the Sugar Bowl will face either Miami or Ohio State in the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl in Tempe, Arizona.

