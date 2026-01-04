Martina Navratilova Hopes International Criminal Court will Sanction U.S.A. Over Venezuela Action

Tennis great and left-winger Martina Navratilova is urging the International Criminal Court to sanction the U.S.A. in the wake of President Donald Trump’s daring and successful arrest of former Venezuelan Marxist dictator Nicolas Maduro.

At first, Navratilova offered the short endorsement of “love it” for a message posted on Saturday on X calling for sanctions against American companies taking oil from Venezuela.

Navratilova followed that up by accusing the U.S. of “pillaging” Venezuela’s natural resources.

“Holding a country hostage while pillaging its natural resources. Next stop- either Greenland or Nigeria,” she wrote not long afterward.

Trump directed the U.S. military to take Maduro into custody based on warrants for his arrest issued during the Biden administration. And he has said that U.S. companies will take some of the country’s oil as compensation for Maduro’s confiscation of the assets of U.S. companies that were operating in Venezuela when Maduro came to power.

“Venezuela unilaterally seized and sold American oil, American assets and American platforms, costing us billions and billions of dollars,” Trump said after Maduro was arrested, Fox News reported. “They took all of our property.”

“We built Venezuela’s oil industry with American talent, drive, and skill, and the socialist regime stole it from us,” he added.

Trump added that U.S. oil companies will now return to Venezuela and repair the decayed oil industry and bring it back to full capacity.

“We are going to have our very large United States oil companies go in, spend billions of dollars, fix the badly broken oil infrastructure, and start making money for the country,” he said.

