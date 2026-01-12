Fans Blast Tony Romo’s ‘Weird’ and ‘Sloppy’ Performance During Bills-Jags Playoff Game

Tony Romo’s favored-nation status among NFL broadcasters has apparently diminished entirely, as fans ruthlessly mocked the former Cowboy and CBS analyst for his bizarre noise-making and commentary during Sunday’s AFC Wild Card Game between the Bills and Jaguars.

The criticism began early in the game after Romo let out a guttural sound after a nearly blocked punt and didn’t follow it up with commentary. Leaving play-by-play man Jim Nantz to essentially do Romo’s job and explain what happened.

“He’s so f*cking annoying to listen to, man. First game of the day and I gotta watch on mute,” one X user wrote.

“Tony Romo is hard to listen too!! He makes the game not enjoyable!!” observed another.

That wasn’t all. Romo let out a weird laugh later in the game, after the Jaguars picked up a first down.

Romo then resorted to making jokes about what proved to be the most critical play in the game.

Tony Romo is the lead color analyst on CBS’s #1 NFL broadcast crew. Nor is he a novice. He has been in the booth for nearly ten years. Especially in a playoff game, you need better analysis than, “You’re not touching my baby!”

How about the fact that the Jags’ defense completely fell asleep on the play? What about some discussion over whether the Bills committed a penalty by carrying and pushing Allen forward? Even if you don’t think they committed a penalty, that certainly seemed like a discussion point after Allen’s entire offensive line pushed him forward.

Then, in perhaps Romo’s worst moment of the game, he demonstrated his breathtaking grasp of the obvious by stating that the winner of this game would have “a real shot” to make it to the Super Bowl.

“Whoever wins this has a shot at going to the Super Bowl, Jim,” Romo said.

Yes, that is generally how the playoffs work. Romo’s take earned him much mockery online.

“No sh*t, Sherlock. They’re in the playoffs. Anyone still playing has a shot at the Super Bowl. Romo is the absolute worst, maybe ever, in an NFL booth,” one X user wrote.

“I think whoever wins this game has a shot at going to the Super Bowl.” Yea Tony, that’s how the playoffs work,” another wrote.

Tony Rome was wildly popular when he first broke into the broadcasting scene in 2017. He offered insights only a seasoned pro would know, and he predicted plays before they even happened.

Since then, however, he seems to have just become lazy or disinterested in his work. And, as can be seen in the comments, people are noticing.