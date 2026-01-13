Lynn Jones-Turpin, reporter for the Jacksonville Free Press, responded to critics of her somewhat colorful exchange with Jaguars head coach Liam Cohen during a press conference this weekend.

After the Jaguars suffered a crushing 27-24 wild card loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, Jones-Turpin took a moment during the press conference to heap praise on Cohen for what some would describe as a successful first year as head coach.

“Congratulations on your success, young man,” she notably told Cohen, which he graciously accepted.

The moment sparked a debate about professional etiquette during press conferences, with people of various persuasions, including former ESPN commentator Jemele Hill, believing Jones-Turpin stepped out of line.

Speaking with News4Jax, Jones-Turpin said she took no offense to the criticism.

“I don’t take no offense to [the criticism],” she said on air. “Listen, I’ve been in this business more than 25 years. I’ve interviewed Barack Obama, Terry Bradshaw, [and] Tiger Woods. So he could say whatever he want about fake news.

“I am a member of the Black Press. NNPA, the National Newspaper [Publishers] Association that’s been around for more than 100 years. … I’m the associate editor of the Jacksonville Free Press, one of the more than 230 African-American newspapers still printing in this country today,” she added. “You can call me fake all you want to, honey. I’ve been doing this a long time.”

Sports media personality Pat McAfee and Bernice King, the daughter of civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr., expressed support for Jones-Turpin, with Jacksonville Free Press, said the moment showed “intentionality and heart.”

“In the end, the reaction to Jones’ remarks may say as much about the evolving expectations of journalism as it does about the moment itself,” the outlet wrote. “As audiences demand both accountability and authenticity, the debate underscores a profession recalibrating in real time—one where rigor and humanity are no longer viewed as opposing forces, but as complementary tools in telling stories that resonate beyond the final score. For the often-overlooked Black press, it shares on a national stage how for over a century they have remained a voice for intentionality with heart.”

For her part, Jemele Hill agreed with that.

Paul Roland Bois directed the award-winning Christian tech thriller, EXEMPLUM, which has a 100% Rotten Tomatoes critic rating and can be viewed for FREE on YouTube, Tubi, or Fawesome TV. “Better than Killers of the Flower Moon,” wrote Mark Judge. “You haven’t seen a story like this before,” wrote Christian Toto. A high-quality, ad-free rental can also be streamed on Google Play, Vimeo on Demand, or YouTube Movies. Follow him on X @prolandfilms or Instagram @prolandfilms.