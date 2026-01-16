Some left-wing fans were furious after Florida Panthers forward Matthew Tkachuk praised President Donald Trump during the team’s visit to the White House.

At one point, Tkachuk even claimed that walking with Trump was better than winning the Stanley Cup, HockeyFeed noted.

“Well, I mean the two cups was pretty good, but that walk with you might’ve trumped it all, that was pretty amazing,” Tkachuk told the president when he took the podium during the event in the White House. “Now, I just want to say on behalf of the whole organization and mainly the players, we are so honored to be here. Being an American, nothing beats this. I’m so proud to be an American and I’m so proud to be here with you.”

Leftists were furious over Tkachuk’s glee at being invited to the White House.

On the other hand, many Americans were also appreciative of Tkachuk’s awe at being in the White House in the presence of the president of the United States.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: Facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston, or at X/Twitter @WTHuston