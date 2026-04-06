The second downed airman who was rescued as the result of a massive and historic rescue operation was flown out of Iran Easter morning, Secretary of War Pete Hegseth said during a press conference on Monday.

“One downed airman evaded capture for more than a day, scaling rugged ridges while hunted by the enemy,” Hegseth said, describing the plight of the F-15 weapon system officer – one of two airmen who were struck down in Iran last week.

Both safely ejected from the aircraft but landed miles apart, resulting in one – the pilot – being rescued within hours. The other remained missing and, injured, trekked through mountainous terrain, remaining hidden until he could be rescued.

Hegseth said by the time the downed airman was able to activate his emergency transponder, his first message was simple and powerful.

“He sent a message, ‘God is good.’ In that moment of isolation and danger, his faith and fighting spirit shone through,” he said, noting that the F-15E Strike Eagle was struck down on Friday – Good Friday. The sequence of events saw the airman hidden in a crevice of a cave all day Saturday, and ultimately rescued on Easter Sunday.

“…Shot down on a Friday, Good Friday, hidden in a cave crevice all of Saturday, and rescued on Sunday, flown out of Iran as the sun was rising on Easter Sunday,” Hegseth said. “A pilot reborn, all home and accounted for. A nation rejoicing.”

“God is good. Despite incoming fire and unforgiving conditions, our troops brought every American home. No American lives were lost. We leave no man behind, and that is not luck,” Hegseth said.

“It’s the result of unmatched training, superior technology and unbreakable warrior ethos and sheer American grit. Our special operators, pilots and support crews performed with near perfection under fire, and they were lethal,” he said. “Just ask any Iranian soldier who dared attempt to get anywhere near that pilot before or during that mission.” He said that U.S. troops turned a potential tragedy into “a resounding demonstration of American resolve and capability.”

“That’s what excellence in uniform looks like,” he said, also crediting President Donald Trump for taking decisive action.

“None of this would have been possible without the courageous leadership and ironclad determination of President Donald J. Trump,” he said. “From the moment our airmen went down, President Trump made it clear we will leave no one behind.”

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