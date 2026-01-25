Steve Kerr, head coach for the Golden State Warriors, called for Americans to appeal to their “better angels” after the latest shooting in Minneapolis, lamenting that we are being “divided by media for profit.”

Kerr delivered his remarks Sunday after his team’s game against the Minnesota Timberwolves was postponed due to the shooting of Alex Pretti by U.S. Border Patrol agents this weekend.

“My concern as an American, we’re not perfect,” he said.

As to the way forward, Kerr appealed to the constitution.

“We’ve never been perfect. But I think our ideals have been in the right place for a long time, our values. And I think no matter what side of the aisle you stand on, I think remembering the values that come with the constitution, that come with citizenship, the values of looking after each other are so important right now, just because of the extremism that we can feel from all over the place. People are so angry,” he said.

Kerr pleaded with Americans to appeal to their better angels and not be led astray by misinformation and profit.

“There should be an appeal to our better angels to look after one another and to recognize what’s happening. We’re being divided by media for profit, by misinformation. There’s so much out there that is really difficult for all of us to reconcile. In times like these, you have to lean on values and who you are and who you want to be — either as an individual or as a country. And I think that’s the biggest thing,” he said.

