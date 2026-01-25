WNBA’s Breanna Stewart Calls to ‘Abolish ICE’ Ahead of Unrivaled Game

BC Mist power forward Breanna Stewart went political ahead of Sunday’s Unrivaled basketball game against the BC Vinyl with an attack on Donald Trump’s immigration officials.

Ahead of the game, the lesbian player held up a sign reading “Abolish ICE.”

After the game, Stewart, who has also agitated against police in the past, spoke about her small sign.

“Really, all day yesterday, I was just disgusted from everything that you see on Instagram and in the news,” Stewart said, adding that “everyone here [at Unrivaled] is feeling that way, one way or another,” ESPN reported.

“We’re so fueled by hate right now instead of love, so I wanted to have a simple message of ‘Abolish ICE,’ which means having policies to uplift families and communities instead of fueling fear and violence,” she explained.

“It’s scary. You see it on social media, you see it splitting up families and dissecting communities, and kids are being involved. It’s the worst in all ways,” the three-time WNBA champion insisted. “And to be married to Marta … we’re working to get her citizenship, and she is a legal permanent resident and all of that. But it seems like it doesn’t matter. And I think that’s why these policies need to be put in place: reform needs to happen, because it doesn’t seem to be affecting the right people. It’s not helping anybody.”

The attacks on federal law enforcement have grown exponentially over the past weeks as left-wing agitators continue to ramp up the violence in Minnesota.

