REPORT: Bad Bunny Not Wearing a Dress for Super Bowl Halftime Show

A report now says that, contrary to previous claims, Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny won’t be wearing a dress during his Super Bowl halftime performance after all.

Reports on Friday claimed that the rapper, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, intended to wear a dress as a thumb in the eye of those who criticize his support for the LGBTQ+ community and that his February 8 halftime show will be a “tribute to gay icons.”

But TMZ is now reporting that insiders planning the NFL’s big show claim that Bad Bunny will not be wearing a dress at all.

The site reports that “production sources tell TMZ … he’s not wearing a dress during the show — though they wouldn’t say what he is wearing.”

The site did not report whether or not the rapper intends to celebrate “gay icons” during his Super Bowl extravaganza.

But if he does focus his show on homosexuality, it will still be an in-your-face poke at millions of football fans.

Just the choice of this gender-bending artist was enough to send millions of fans to social media to blast the NFL for the invitation.

Despite the backlash, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell has defended the rapper and even oddly claimed that the rapper’s show will “unite” America.

“It’s carefully thought through,” Goodell insisted in the face of the backlash. “I’m not sure we’ve ever selected an artist where we didn’t have some blowback or criticism. It’s pretty hard to do when you have literally hundreds of millions of people that are watching… We’re confident it’s going to be a great show. He understands the platform that he’s on, and I think it’s going to be exciting and a united moment.”

The Super Bowl is set for February 8, 2026, at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

