REPORT: Bad Bunny to Wear Dress in Super Bowl Halftime Show Dedicated to ‘Queer Icons’

Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny seems to be planning to shove his wokeism hard in the faces of football fans during his upcoming Super Bowl halftime show by wearing a dress and celebrating LGBTQ+ “icons” from the stage.

The gender-bending rapper who refuses to speak or sing in English had already sparked controversy among football fans when, after the league announced he was their choice for the big show, social media exploded with images of his past performances in women’s clothing.

Now, reports say Bunny, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, fully intends to perform wearing a dress during next month’s NFL show.

According to an insider who spoke with celebrity gossip site RadarOnline, the rapper “lives to push envelopes,” and will glam up for the February 8 halftime show.

“He loves controversy. He lives to push envelopes,” a stylist connected to Bad Bunny told the publication.

“He is 100 percent going to wear a dress. A political thunderbolt disguised as couture.”

Another source added, “He’s not playing it safe. The NFL has no idea what’s coming. Zero.”

Reports also say that the rapper intends to make his show “as queer as possible.”

Bad Bunny intends to “pay tribute to generations of queer activists, drag performers, and cultural icons,” The Pink News added.

Despite widespread opposition to the rapper’s appearance, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell has defended the invitation, claiming that Bad Bunny’s performance will “unite” people.

“It’s carefully thought through,” Goodell insisted in the face of the backlash. “I’m not sure we’ve ever selected an artist where we didn’t have some blowback or criticism. It’s pretty hard to do when you have literally hundreds of millions of people that are watching… We’re confident it’s going to be a great show. He understands the platform that he’s on, and I think it’s going to be exciting and a united moment.”

The Super Bowl is set for February 8, 2026, at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

