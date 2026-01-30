‘Not Right’: Former Bills GM Bill Polian’s Son Asks Fans to Leave His Father Alone over Belichick Comment

Brian Polian, the son of legendary Buffalo Bills general manager Bill Polian, is pleading for people to leave his father alone after his father’s comments about Bill Belichick went viral.

The younger Polian took to his social media on Thursday to weigh in on the role his father reportedly played in denying former New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick his chance to be inducted into the NFL Hall of Fame this year.

“My father is a public figure and polarizing,” Brian Polian wrote in his post on X. “I understand and accept that. However, what has happened over the last couple of days is not right. The facts and the truth are important.”

Brian’s X post comes on the heels of claims that his father had advocated for Belichick to be snubbed by HoF voters and that he should have to “wait a year” to be nominated as punishment for the Spygate scandal, the New York Post reported.

Bill Polian has denied the reports, first promoted by ESPN, that he had said any such thing, and has added that he even voted for Belichick.

“That’s totally and categorically untrue. I voted for him,” Polian said on Tuesday.

Polian also said on SiriusXM Radio that he absolutely voted for Belichick.

“I voted for Coach Belichick in the Hall of Fame selection meeting,” he said, reading a prepared statement. “The Pro Football Hall of Fame has confirmed that fact through the auditors of the selection process. Again, I’ll state that I never said that I believed that Coach Belichick should ‘wait a year’ for enshrinement. This has been confirmed by the Pro Football Hall of Fame, numerous selectors who were in the room, and my vote for Coach Belichick.”

He concluded, saying, “As a Hall of Fame member and selector, I realize the import of what we do. I’ve always tried as a selector to make these difficult choices with the utmost objectivity. I’ve said on Sirius XM Radio and numerous other media outlets that I believe Coach Belichick to be a first-ballot Hall of Famer. My vote confirms that.”

