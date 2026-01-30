Watch: U.S. Winter Olympics Star Lindsey Vonn Hospitalized After Brutal Skiing Crash

U.S. Winter Olympics skiing star Lindsey Vonn was hospitalized after a brutal crash on the slopes during her final Alpine Skiing World Cup event in Crans-Montana, Switzerland, on Friday.

Video of the wipeout shows Vonn fall and end up against the orange snowfencing.

She did get back up, but it was clear that she was in severe pain as she slowly skied toward the finish line, pausing several times along the way. She was also seen clutching her left knee after the wipeout.

Vonn was soon airlifted out of the snowy landscape and flown off to a hospital.

The incident raises doubts over whether Vonn will be able to compete in the coming Olympics.

Other competitors noted that the conditions at the Alpine Skiing World Cup event were treacherous.

“You can’t see, and it’s bumpy everywhere,’ she said. ‘We just couldn’t see well,” said skier Romane Miradoli of France, according to the Daily Mail.

Vonn has been a closely watched competitor after making a massive comeback at age 40, after six years away from her sport and a partial titanium implant in her right knee. Despite that, she has become the circuit’s leading downhill racer this year, with two victories and three other podium finishes in her five races.

She has competed in eight World Cup races this year and finished in the top three seven times. Her worst finish was fourth place.

Vonn has been expected as a favorite going into the Winter Olympics, which begin next Friday.

Vonn’s spokespeople have not commented on her condition after the spinout, saying only that she is “being evaluated.”

