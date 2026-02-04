California Holds Record for Most Reliable Exporter of NFL Talent

The state of California now holds the record for being the most reliable exporter of NFL talent, with a total of 529 players since the first Super Bowl in 1967.

According to BetMGM analysis, California ranked first among states with the most NFL players, while Texas ranked second with 480 players.

BetMGM analyzed the birthplaces of all players who have participated in The Big Game over the past six decades, starting with the inaugural game in 1967, to identify the states that have produced the most NFL talent. The results show California as the No. 1 state to produce the most Big Game players, contributing an impressive 529 players over the years. Trailing closely behind in second is Texas with 480 players and Florida third with 357. Texas, however, came in first in 2026 with 14 players in the NFL. Some of the top California players include former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (birthplace: San Mateo) and former Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (birthplace: Chico). “Thirteen players on the combined Patriots and Seahawks rosters trace their beginnings back to the Golden State,” noted the New York Post. “Different eras. Different systems. Same origin story. California continues to be football’s most reliable exporter of NFL talent.”

