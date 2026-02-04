WATCH: Ole Miss Coach Chris Beard Ejected After Furious Temper Tantrum Against Refs

Ole Miss coach Chris Beard was ejected from the game Tuesday after going on a furious tirade on the court against what he felt was unfair officiating during his 84-66 loss to the Tennessee Volunteers.

Beard became fed up with the calls and snapped, going on a wild tirade with 6:15 left on the clock, the New York Post reported.

The coach was seen, red-faced and screaming, pointing at several refs while being restrained by assistant coach Bob Donewald Jr.

He was quickly ejected from the game after his outburst, but he was not quite done with his theatrics.

Beard took his ejection and began to walk toward the tunnel to leave the court, but suddenly broke free of the police, ran back to his team’s sideline, and delivered an impromptu speech before turning around and heading back toward the tunnel.

After the game, Beard justified his conduct.

“You have a Hall of Fame coach here, first ballot, one of the best that’s ever done it,” Beard said, referring to Tennessee coach Rick Barnes. “And I think if you look back at different spots in his career, he had to fight for his program. I kind of think that’s where we are with Ole Miss right now.”

He added, “The free-throw differential in this game and the foul differential in this game, just frustrating from a coaching standpoint and a playing standpoint. It’s never personal.”

“All we ask for is a consistent whistle. If you’re going to call post defense foul on that end, call post defense foul on the other end,” Beard insisted. “It wasn’t the difference in the overall final score of the game, but at some point, you got to fight for your players, and that was the objective tonight in that moment.”

“Ole Miss (11-11, 3-6 SEC) committed 27 fouls and shot just 21 free throws, while Tennessee (16-6, 6-3) had 34 free-throw attempts while only being whistled for 18 violations,” the Post reported.

This is Beard’s third year as Ole Miss head coach, but this season has been a sharp disappointment with only 11 wins compared to his first two seasons, which totaled 20 and 24 wins, and last year’s achievement of making the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2019.

The Ole Miss Rebels will next take on the Texas Longhorns on Saturday.

