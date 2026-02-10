Jake Paul’s Fiancée Jutta Leerdam Praised for Heartwarming Reaction After Winning Olympic Gold

Jake Paul’s fiancée, Dutch Olympic speed skater Jutta Leerdam, was praised for her heartwarming reaction Monday after setting an Olympic record and winning the gold in the women’s 1,000-meter speed skating final at the 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Games.

Leerdam set a new Olympic record of 1:12.31 in her sport.

Her beau, Jake Paul, was on hand to see her big win and was overcome with emotion:

Leerdam also earned much praise for what she did after setting her Olympic record. Instead of basking in the glow of victory alone, she immediately sought out her teammate, Femke Kok, who won Silver only a little before, and embraced her as they celebrated their medals together, according to the Daily Mail.

Fans were thrilled for both Leerdam and Kok.

For his part, Jake Paul wrote on Instagram that he is still crying over the big win.

https://www.instagram.com/jakepaul/p/DUlu1t-Eblu/

https://www.instagram.com/jakepaul/reel/DUjBH-EDWhx/

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: Facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston, or at X/Twitter @WTHuston