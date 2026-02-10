Team USA hockey player Brady Tkachuk expressed that he was “truly grateful” to be competing in the Winter Olympics and to represent the United States.

While speaking to reporters after practice before the men’s hockey tournament at the Winter Olympics, Tkachuk — who plays for the Ottawa Senators- expressed that “being able to represent the U.S.” in the Winter Olympics was “one of the greatest honors” he’s had, College Sports Network reported.

“Being able to represent the U.S. at this stage in the Olympics is one of the greatest honors that I’ve ever had,” Tkachuk said. “I’m truly grateful to be here, [and] represent the red, white, and blue.”

Matthew Tkachuk, Brady’s brother, who plays for the NHL’s Florida Panthers, expressed that it was a “whirlwind of emotions” and that it “means the world” to be able to compete.

“I think it kind of means the world,” Matthew Tkachuk said. “It’s really like a whirlwind of emotions, flying here this morning, hanging out in the village all day, and then getting fitted for our clothes, and just meeting athletes and then coming here and practicing.”

The comments from the Tkachuk’s come after freestyle skiers for Team USA, Chris Lillis and Hunter Hess, tried to distance themselves from the Trump administration and ICE.

“It brings up mixed emotions to represent the U.S. right now, I think,” Hess said. “It’s a little hard, there’s obviously a lot going on that I’m not the biggest fan of, and I think a lot of people aren’t.”

Hess added that if “it aligns” with his moral values, then he is “representing it,” adding that just because he is “wearing the flag” doesn’t mean he represents “everything that’s going on in the U.S.”

In response to the comments from the Tkachuk brothers, several people took to social media to point out that “this is how its done.”

“Yes, it is,” FBI Director Kash Patel wrote in a post on X.

“More of this, less whining,” another person wrote.

“They are so proud to be American,” another person wrote. “This is how it SHOULD be!”

“This is how its done,” another person wrote. “Maybe certain skiers and skaters will take notice.”