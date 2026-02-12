U.S. Olympic Medalist Amber Glenn Rips Critics: ‘They Hate to See Two Woke B*tch*s Winning’

With her Olympic gold in hand, U.S. Olympic figure skater Amber Glenn is attacking pro-America supporters who have criticized her woke LGBTQ+ comments.

Glenn got herself in trouble with many fans after she claimed that the LGBTQ+ community in the U.S. was having a “hard time” in America and hinted that they were losing rights under Donald Trump. The backlash to her comments spurred her to suspend her social media because of the “hate” she claimed to be facing.

But after winning the gold on Sunday, Glenn is now lashing out at her critics in a post on TikTok.

“They hate to see two woke b*tches winning,” she wrote. “If ‘Woke’ means people who use their platforms to advocate for marginalized communities in the country that they are actively representing…… Then yeah sure?”

Last week, Glenn told reporters that the U.S. is actively harming gays.

“It’s been a hard time for the community overall and this administration. It isn’t the first time that we’ve had to come together as a community and try and fight for our human rights,” Glenn said. “And now, especially, it’s not just affecting the queer community, but many other communities.”

Glenn added that America’s LGBTQ+ communities were “able to support each other in a way that they didn’t have to before.”

“I hope I can use my platform and my voice throughout these games to try and encourage people to stay strong in these hard times,” she said, adding that “politics affects us all.”

After she suffered a backlash from Americans who found her claims that gays are being attacked in the U.S. to be absurd, she played the victim.

“When I chose to utilize one of the amazing things about the United States of America (Freedom of speech) to convey how I feel as an athlete competing for Team USA in a troubling time for many Americans, I am now receiving a scary amount of hate/threats for simply using my voice WHEN ASKED about how I feel,” she wrote on her Instagram Stories.

“I did anticipate this, but I am disappointed by it. I will be limiting my time on social media for my own well-being for now, but I will never stop using my voice for what I believe in.”

