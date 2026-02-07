Amber Glenn, a figure skater with Team USA in the Winter Olympics, claimed that it had been a “hard time” for the LGBTQ community under the Trump administration.

While speaking to reporters, Glenn claimed that the Trump administration’s policies weren’t “just affecting the queer community, but many other communities,” according to The Blast.

“It’s been a hard time for the community overall and this administration. It isn’t the first time that we’ve had to come together as a community and try and fight for our human rights,” Glenn told reporters. “And now, especially, it’s not just affecting the queer community, but many other communities.”

Glenn added that communities were “able to support each other in a way that they didn’t have to before.”

“I hope I can use my platform and my voice throughout these games to try and encourage people to stay strong in these hard times,” Glenn continued, adding that “politics affects us all.”

The Blast reported that Glenn’s words “drew praise online, with many fans applauding her decision to speak out and use her Olympic platform to amplify issues affecting LGBTQ+ communities and beyond.”:

Glenn’s comments quickly drew praise online, with many fans applauding her decision to speak out and use her Olympic platform to amplify issues affecting LGBTQ+ communities and beyond. “Thank you for your young and powerful voice!!” one supporter wrote. Another added, “Amazing! Keep using your voice!!!” Others framed her remarks as part of a larger movement, encouraging athletes to continue leading the conversation. “More of this!! When the people lead, the leaders will follow. And we need NEW leaders!” one comment read. Many emphasized unity and solidarity, with one fan writing, “Kudos to you for using your voice to share your values! We are stronger together,” while another simply said, “Thank you for speaking out.”

As Breitbart News reported, Glenn is not the only Team USA Olympic athlete who has criticized the Trump administration and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

Team USA freestyle skier Hunter Hess expressed that just because he was “wearing the flag doesn’t mean that he represents everything that’s going on in the U.S.”