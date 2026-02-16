REPORT: FCC Makes Final Ruling on Bad Bunny Halftime Show

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has heard the complaints about the vulgar, often profane lyrics of Super Bowl LX halftime headline performer Bad Bunny and has reportedly reached a conclusion.

In a report from the New York Post’s Charles Gasparino, the commission concluded that the lyrics of the songs performed at the Super Bowl were “scrubbed of lyrics that normally include references to sex acts and genitalia,” and will not pursue action against Bad Bunny or the NFL.

Had the lyrics not been scrubbed, the Puerto Rican rapper and the NFL could have well found themselves in the crosshairs of the FCC. However, anticipating the likelihood of running afoul of the commission, Bad Buny and the NFL worked to remove or bleep out anything that would have constituted an infraction.

“The agency is said to have shelved any additional scrutiny barring further evidence,” the source reports.

In the aftermath of Bad Bunny’s performance, various accounts and media publications translated his lyrics into English. Widespread outrage and concern grew as it appeared that the lyrics (Bad Bunny performs his songs entirely in Spanish) were more obscene than most realized.

After the show, Florida Congressman Randy Fine (R) wrote FCC Chairman Brendan Carr, stating that “The woke garbage we witnessed on Super Bowl Sunday needs to be INVESTIGATED and put to an END.” Fine added: “There is NO reason that over 130 million people — including CHILDREN — should have been exposed to the vulgar and disgusting content of the 2026 Super Bowl halftime show.”

According to its website, the FCC prohibits “Language or material that, in context, depicts or describes, in terms patently offensive as measured by contemporary community standards for the broadcast medium, sexual or excretory organs or activities … may be subject to enforcement action by the FCC.”

Whether the songs were performed in Spanish or English, Bad Bunny’s lyrics would have certainly violated those rules had they not been scrubbed.