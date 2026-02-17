‘What a Disgrace’: Mehdi Hasan Rips LeBron James for Positive Comments About Israel

Antisemitic MS Now host Mehdi Hasan ripped NBA star LeBron James for daring to say something innocuously positive about Israel ahead of Sunday’s All-Star Game.

On Sunday, before the game, the privileged James held his own press conference, separate from the league’s main media availability. At one point, he was asked how he felt about Israel-born Portland Trail Blazers star Deni Avdija being chosen to play in his first All-Star Game. James was also asked what message he would send to NBA fans in Israel, according to Fox News.

“I’ve been quoted on Deni already, and what I thought about his season, and I believe he’s an All-Star, and he is an All-Star. He’s playing exceptional basketball, so that’s that. And then, if I had fans over there, I’ve never been there,” James began.

Avdija, the only active NBA player born in Israel, was selected to play in his first All-Star Game this year and played 15 total minutes across the series. He is only the fourth NBA player to hail from Israel, joining Omri Casspi, T.J. Leaf, and Gal Mekel.

Then James followed up with a pretty mild, positive message to all NBA fans in Israel.

“If I have fans over there,” he replied, “then I hope you’ve been following my career. I hope I inspire people over there to not only want to be great at sports but be better in general in life. So, hopefully, someday I could make it over there. Like I said, I’ve never been over there, but I heard great things. I appreciate the question.”

The rabidly left-wing and antisemitic Mehdi Hasan, though, was thoroughly disgusted by James and his positive message to Jews.

“What a disgrace LeBron is,” the Jew-hating Hasan wrote in a post on X. He then turned off comments on his X post.

Hasan has a long history of antisemitism, has called Republicans Nazis, and was particularly vile after Israel suffered the Hamas terror attacks on Oct. 7, 2023.

Following the horrific October 7 terrorist attack on Israel, Hasan pushed several far-left narratives, including the false idea that “Israel was responsible for the deadly strike on al-Ahli Arab Hospital in Gaza and suggested that Israel’s incursion into Gaza should be compared to Russia invading Ukraine.”

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: Facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston, or at X/Twitter @WTHuston