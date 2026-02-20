As US-born Olympic skier Eileen Gu continues to play the victim after fleeing America to compete for Red China in the Winter Games, many may recall that ESPN celebrated the turncoat freestyle skier with its “Breakout Athlete of the Year” award in 2022.

Gu, who was born in California, announced at the age of 15 that she intended to begin training to compete for China in the Olympics, the land of her mother’s birth. By 2022, she had sharpened her skills enough to fulfill that pledge and officially joined Team China.

But that year, ESPN also fell all over itself to award Gu its 2022 “Breakout Athlete of the Year” award, even though she had turned her back on the U.S.A. to compete for its self-styled enemy, China.

Gu didn’t merely choose China because of her mother, granted. She also chose China because the genocidal communist nation literally showered her with millions of dollars and hundreds of sponsorship deals as a payoff for having publicly spurned the U.S.A.

The Wall Street Journal reported that “a public budget” showed that “the Beijing Municipal Sports Bureau was set to pay Gu” and Zhu Yi — a U.S.-born figure skater, “a combined $6.6 million.”

Chinese officials quickly moved to delete the records, though, after the entries were publicly revealed.

Consequently, China’s largess has made Gu one of the highest-paid female athletes in the world.

Gu has defended her decision to compete for China, saying that fewer young girls in China are interested in skiing and the U.S. “already has the representation’ in the field. So, she wanted to inspire Chinese girls to try the sport.

Though she has refused to criticize China’s genocide against its Uyghur minority population, she has offered plenty of criticism of the U.S.A.

Breitbart News reported that Gu criticized President Donald Trump’s words about Team USA freestyle skier Hunter Hess, after Hess said it was “a little hard” for him to “wear Team USA gear.” Hess also stated that there was “a lot going on” in the United States that he wasn’t “the biggest fan of.”

In response to Trump labeling Hess a “real Loser,” Gu said she found Trump’s “critique of Hess inconsistent with the spirit of the Games.”

She also recently began claiming that she was a victim of “assault,” “robbery,” and “hate” back in 2022 when she was a student at California’s Stanford University in 2022. The claims are new, as she has never uttered them in public before, but at least one media outlet tried to substantiate Gu’s claims and found no evidence to back her up.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: Facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston, or at X/Twitter @WTHuston