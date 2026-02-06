Team USA Olympic Skiers ‘Heartbroken,’ Say They Don’t Represent ICE Operations by Wearing American Flag

Freestyle skiers for Team USA at the Winter Olympics spoke out against U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), saying they were “heartbroken” over what was happening.

While speaking at a press conference, Chris Lillis and Hunter Hess attempted to distance themselves from ICE. They clarified that while they support their country, they don’t “represent everything that’s going on in the U.S.,” according to Reuters.

“I feel heartbroken about what’s happened in the United States ….. I’m pretty sure you’re referencing ICE, and some of the protests and things like that,” Lillis stated.

Lillis added that he felt like the United States needs “to focus on respecting everybody’s rights and making sure that we’re treating our citizens as well as anybody with love and respect.”

Hess also expressed that it was “a little hard” for him to “wear Team USA gear” as there was “a lot going on that” he isn’t “the biggest fan of.”

“Just because I’m wearing the flag doesn’t mean I represent everything that’s going on in the U.S.,” Hess added.

Other freestyle skiers on Team USA, such as Alex Ferreira, expressed that the Olympics represented “peace.”

“Let’s not only bring world peace, but domestic peace within our country as well, hopefully,” Ferreira added.

Breitbart News previously reported that International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Kirsty Coventry expressed hope that fans at the Winter Olympics would “be respectful of each other” in response to being “questioned about the possibility of a hostile reception for the U.S. delegation.”

Athletes on Team USA are trying to distance themselves from ICE, as U.S. Olympic officials reportedly renamed their “athlete hospitality lounge” from the “ICE House” to the “Winter House.”

Amber Glenn, a figure skater with Team USA, expressed that it was “unfortunate that the term ICE isn’t something we can embrace because of what’s happening and the implications of what some individuals are doing.”