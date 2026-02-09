Eileen Gu, the California-born Olympian who has chosen to compete for Communist China instead of the United States, has taken strong exception to President Trump’s criticism of American skier Hunter Hess.

In an interview with The Athletic, Gu, 22, said she found the president’s critique of Hess inconsistent with the spirit of the Games.

“I’m sorry that the headline that is eclipsing the Olympics has to be something so unrelated to the spirit of the Games,” the two-time gold medalist told The Athletic.

“It really runs contrary to everything the Olympics should be.”

Hess, 27, sparked a backlash last week after telling reporters in Italy about his apparent conflict in representing his home country.

Hess said it was “a little hard” for him to “wear Team USA gear” as there was “a lot going on that” he isn’t “the biggest fan of.”

“Just because I’m wearing the flag doesn’t mean I represent everything that’s going on in the U.S.,” Hess added.

Those words led to a strong rebuke from Trump, who called Hess a “real Loser.”

“If that’s the case, he shouldn’t have tried out for the Team, and it’s too bad he’s on it. Very hard to root for someone like this. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!” Trump wrote.

Gu, no stranger to controversy herself, said she empathized with Hess because of the strong criticism she has faced for her decision to leave Team USA to represent the oppressive homeland of her mother.

The Californian left the US Ski & Snowboarding team at 15 to represent China, where she competed for Red China at the 2022 Beijing Games.

“As someone who has got caught in the crossfire before, I feel sorry for the athletes,” Gu said. “I hope that they can ski to their very best.”

On Monday, Hess softened his criticism of his home country, saying that while he values the ability to speak his mind, he “cannot wait” to represent Team USA.