Dana White Rips Those Accusing Him of Turning UFC Political Over Trump

UFC boss Dana White is blasting those who are claiming he turned the fight game political with his close ties to President Donald Trump.

Appearing as a guest on CBS’s Sunday Morning, White revealed that Donald Trump has always been a very strong supporter of the UFC and was a key reason the organization rose from near bankruptcy to one of the top fight organizations in the world, according to Mediaite.

White explained that Trump was right there lending his fame to support the UFC when White acquired the organization in 2001. And Trump attended many events and frequently commented on them.

White noted that he and Trump have been good friends for 20 years.

Naturally, CBS’s Luke Burbank was sure that having Trump associated with the UFC has to be a problem, and he asked White if Trump or politics drives fans away.

Burbank noted that many people feel you need to be “down the middle” and not reveal your personal politics to maintain a fan base. But White disagreed. He said he feels that if you are “authentic,” people will be happy to take you as you are.

“How about you be authentic and just be yourself? How about that? Just be authentic. You don’t have to agree with me, and you don’t have to like it; and I don’t have to agree with you, but we can all still just get along. I mean, that’s how this is supposed to work,” White replied.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: Facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston, or at X/Twitter @WTHuston