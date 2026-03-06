Trump Honors Lou Holtz After His Passing: ‘An Absolute Winner’

President Trump honored former Notre Dame football head coach Lou Holtz after his passing, hailing him “an absolute winner” and a “true American patriot.”

Holtz died in Florida at the age of 89 this week, leaving behind a legacy of legends. Trump honored him in a Truth Social post.

“The wonderful Lou Holtz passed away yesterday, so sad. Lou was an absolute WINNER both on and off the field. Not only did he spearhead Notre Dame’s HISTORIC undefeated season in 1988 (including the legendary 31-30 ‘Catholics v. Convicts’ Victory against Miami), he raised Millions upon Millions for struggling student-athletes, and the AMAZING University of Notre Dame (Go Irish!),” he said.

“He was also a true American Patriot, supporting me through thick and thin, and consistently speaking out against Democrat Insanity, including ‘Transgender for Everybody,’ and the Illegal Alien Invasion. It is for all this incredible work that I gave Lou Holtz our Nation’s Highest Civilian Honor, the Presidential Medal of Freedom. Rest in Peace, Lou. Because of Patriots like you, we have made America GREAT AGAIN!”

As Breitbart News noted, Holtz had a storied career that reached incredible heights when he led Notre Dame to a national championship in 1988.

“While Holtz would have his greatest moment by winning a national championship at Notre Dame in 1988, he would amass a record of dominance in his 40 years as a head coach,” it noted. “In all, Holtz would spend 32 of his 40 years in coaching in college football. During that time, he would win national championships and conference championships at William & Mary, NC State, and Arkansas.”

Holtz supported President Trump in 2020 and 2024.