Police Were Called Multiple Times on Falcons’ James Pearce Jr. Before Ramming Into WNBA Player’s Car

Police were called on Falcons linebacker James Pearce Jr. multiple times prior to his being arrested for a domestic violence incident against Los Angeles Sparks star Rickea Jackson.

As Breitbart News reported in February, Pearce Jr. was arrested near Miami “on charges of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, aggravated stalking, and fleeing police after allegedly leading police on a chase before crashing his vehicle.”

The police pursuit of Pearce Jr. ended in a wild scene involving at least five officers and perhaps as many as seven as they struggled to place the elite athlete under arrest. For struggling with the police, Pearce, 22, was charged with “resisting an officer without violence to his person.” Doral Police Chief Edwin Lopez said the police pursuit of Pearce began after a domestic dispute involving Pearce and Los Angeles Sparks star Rickea Jackson.

According to ESPN, in the weeks before the incident wherein her rammed his Lamborghini SUV into Rickea Jackson’s car, at least seven 911 calls were made to police “from his unidentified girlfriend that she was being stalked and harassed, and that she believed Pearce had tried to break into her residence.”

“Police on Jan. 13 told Pearce to stay away from the home of a woman described as his ex-girlfriend,” noted ESPN. “The early-February ramming incident culminated in Pearce’s arrest on felony battery and stalking charges. Jackson’s attorneys subsequently filed a court notice saying that she is “willing to testify” against Pearce if the domestic violence charges against him go to trial.”

“Police officers were repeatedly dispatched to a residence in Doral described as the home of Pearce’s on-again, off-again girlfriend between November and the day of Pearce’s arrest,” it continued. “The name or names of those who made the calls to police were redacted, and no arrests were made during the seven listed police visits to the residence.”