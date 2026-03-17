Rex Culpepper, Former Syracuse QB and son of Ex-NFL Player, Dies at 28

Rex Culpepper, the 28-year-old former quarterback for Syracuse and son of former NFL star defensive tackle Brad Culpepper, has died, his fiancée announced in a social media post on Monday.

Culpepper succumbed ot injuries sustained while riding his dirt bike in Georgia over the weekend.

“No one expects to meet the love of your life and lose them in only six short years after meeting. Rex didn’t always believe in soulmates, but towards the end, he told me that he didn’t realize what having a soulmate felt like until we felt like extensions of each other,” wrote Culpepper’s fiancée, Savanna Morgan.

“And one thing about us is that we lived every single day like it was our last. We did every little thing that we set our minds to, between learning new skills and hobbies, and traveling to new places, there was never any free time with us, and not a moment spent apart. I don’t regret a single day in our six years.”

She continued, “I’m sure that myself and all of you who cared about him will never truly be able to move on after knowing someone like him. You don’t just meet people like Rex all the time. He was one in a billion. There wasn’t one thing that man couldn’t do. Lawyer, mechanic, musician, chef, athlete, nerd….lover. He became such a lover.

“I will never take for granted how cool Rex was and how cool he eventually made me, too. I will carry on his hobbies forever. I don’t think this Rex-shaped hole inside of me will ever be filled. But seeing how much everyone around him loved him so greatly makes my heart full. So here are some parts of him that I would like to share with you, to hopefully make your heart full, too.”

Morgan concluded her post by saying, “Our story was a good one, babe.”

During his time at Syracuse, Culpepper appeared in 30 games for the Orange, throwing for 11 touchdowns. Some might recall Culpepper’s name from his brief and successful bout against testicular cancer in 2018.