Tomfoolery and hullabaloo are sure to result regardless of the outcome of tonight’s national title game clash between the Connecticut Huskies and Michigan Wolverines, and either way, Storrs, Connecticut, will be ready for it.

According to a TMZ Sports report, university officials say extensive security precautions are underway.

“We have removed some lamp posts on campus as a proactive way of preventing possible vandalism that could result from the celebration of tonight’s games,” a UConn spokesperson told the outlet.

“This is the third time we have removed the lamp posts, and it has proven effective, along with an increased security presence and student messaging.”

The Huskies, should they prevail tonight, will have won three of the last four national championships.

The lamp post removals began after the 2023 national championship win, when students used them as battering rams to smash their way into university buildings.

Betting markets show UCONN as an underdog to the Wolverines tonight. Still, should they win, the Huskies will join historic company in becoming the first men’s college basketball team in roughly half a century to win three national championships in four years.