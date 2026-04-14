15-Year-Old Tennis Star Dies After Suffering Heart Attack on Court

An up-and-coming teenage tennis ace shocked and horrified spectators when he collapsed on the court from a sudden heart attack last Wednesday.

Player Luigi Santarelli, 15, was seen laughing with his coach just minutes before he suddenly dropped to the ground, witnesses told GBNews.

The medical staff at the Cittadella dello Sport complex in San Giovanni Teatino, Italy, immediately jumped into action to tend to the fallen player, and he was swiftly carted off to a local hospital for emergency treatment.

Sadly, it was all to no avail as Santarelli was pronounced dead at Pescara hospital. He reportedly never regained consciousness.

Authorities have not officially determined the cause of his death, and a full medical investigation has been launched to obtain the answers.

Sports officials say the teen’s medical certificates were current and in order and did not indicate any medical conditions.

Many spoke well of the teen. Tennis coach Alessia Camplone said the boy was a great player, and added, “We all called him The Painter because he was brilliant on the court, he could do everything.”

San Giovanni Teatino Mayor Giorgio Di Clemente told residents of the shocked community that a memorial service had been planned for Santarelli. And the sports complex where he fell closed its doors for a time of mourning.

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