WATCH: Pirates Fans Caught in Uncomfortable, NSFW Moment

Pirates are known for trying to acquire the booty, but this particular Pirates fan may have taken it too far.

The publicly intimate moment went down in the 10th inning of the Pirates’ afternoon game on Thursday. Jack Magnum was at bat for Pittsburgh, and as the cameras focused in on him, in the background, you could see a Pirates fan excitedly groping his girlfriend’s chest.

It’s unclear what led to the groping. It could have been that she was hiding the money for beers and dogs, and he was conducting a thorough search? Maybe, instead of rubbing someone’s head for good luck, he decided to go a different direction?

Or, he could have just wanted to.

In any event, he made his female companion famous.

The game ended mere moments after the foreplay in the stands concluded. Magnum grounded into a double play, thus ending the Pirates’ attempted rally and sealing their 8-7 loss to the Nationals.

The Pirates, who haven’t made the playoffs in over ten years, are seeking to change their fate and finally break into the MLB postseason yet again.

It does appear, however, that rubbing chests does not bring good luck.