PETA Takes Swat at 49ers Star George Kittle for Killing a Spider

Animal extremist group People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) ripped into 49ers tight end George Kittle after he told fans on social media how he killed a spider.

After Kittle regaled fans on the spider that frightened his wife in their bathroom and how he eliminated the threat, PETA jumped in and noted it was not amused at all by the tale of marital crisis, and they ripped into the seven-time Pro Bowler, the New York Post reported.

“Spiders are tiny compared to the average human, let alone an NFL player, and have a lot more to fear from us than we do from them, so there’s no need for unnecessary roughness,” PETA senior vice president Lisa Lange said, reprimanding the NFL player.

“PETA is urging George Kittle to drop the unsportsmanlike conduct and adopt a live and let live approach when it comes to uninvited arachnid guests,” the organization added.

Kittle had described the invading arachnid as about the “PETA is urging George Kittle to drop the unsportsmanlike conduct and adopt a live and let live approach when it comes to uninvited arachnid guests,” and mentioned that he killed the creature with a rehab slant board.

For her part, wife Clair called Kittle her “knight in shining armor” and praised him for his response to the “disgusting” bug.

But PETA wanted the Kittles and everyone else to know that they can use a “humane” bug-catching device so that they can release small critters outside after being trapped alive.

“PETA notes that spiders play a crucial role in their ecosystems — and that the vast majority are completely harmless to humans,” PETA officials stated. “To gently encourage spiders in the home to move along, PETA recommends humane deterrents, such as peppermint oil.”

PETA, though, seems unaware that most spiders found inside our homes cannot survive outside if they were to “move along.” Most house spiders are not accustomed to outdoor conditions and will quickly die if transferred from inside a house to the outdoors.

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