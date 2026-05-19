Bill Belichick Rips CBS for Deceptive Editing in 2025 Interview with Girlfriend Jordon Hudson

Eight-time Super Bowl-winning coach Bill Belichick is accusing CBS of deceitful editing in the network’s 2025 interview with him, as his girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, watched from the sidelines.

“I thought that the interview I had with them was done very deceptively,” the Tar Heels football college coach told Fox News’ Sean Hannity on the host’s Hang Out with Sean Hannity podcast. “I’ve asked for the transcript from them, and they won’t give it to me.”

The 74-year-old Belichick is referring to the CBS News Sunday Morning interview from last year, during which CBS’s Tony Dokoupil asked about the pair’s relationship, spurring Hudson, now 25, to interrupt and say they were “not talking about this,” the New York Post reported.

CBS claimed that Hudson, who was on set during the interview, dictated what topics they were and were not allowed to ask the coaching legend. And once the interview was aired, Hudson took a lot of criticism.

Belichick, though, maintains that the interview was supposed to be based on his book, “The Art of Winning — Lessons from My Life in Football,” and was supposed to stick to the book. And he claims that the network created a “false narrative” about the interview with “selectively edited clips.”

“Some of the clips make it appear as though we were avoiding the question of how we met, but we have been open about the fact that Jordon and I met on a flight to Palm Beach in 2021,” Belichick had said in a statement after the interview aired last year.

Belichick told Hannity that he felt that CBS violated journalistic standards during the interview, and added he is “Kind of confused about… some of the things that they say they are, but I don’t really see them living up to the trust that they… talk about.”

The North Carolina coach also said it isn’t surprising that CBS refuses to provide a full transcript of the interview tapes, since others have also been stymied in their requests for transcripts.

“As we’ve seen recently, there have been more editing problems, and they go back to, over a couple of years, multiple examples of editing,” he told Hannity.

“When we agreed to speak with Mr. Belichick, it was for a wide-ranging interview,” CBS wrote in a statement released after the interview first aired. “There were no preconditions or limitations to this conversation. This was confirmed repeatedly with his publisher before the interview took place and after it was completed.”

See coach Belichick’s entire interview with Hannity below:

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: Facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston, or at X/Twitter @WTHuston