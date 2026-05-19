President Trump Dismisses Establishment Claims of Division: ‘MAGA’s Never Been More Together’

President Donald Trump dismissed the establishment claims that MAGA is divided, asserting that it is actually “the strongest it’s ever been” and has “never been more together.”

When asked by Breitbart News’s Nick Gilbertson why the establishment media is so desperately attempting to paint the false picture that MAGA is divided, the commander-in-chief said the movement is strong and provided a few examples: “I think it’s the strongest it’s ever been. You know, you take a look at what happened in Louisiana two nights ago, and a certain senator that was very disloyal to me and to the Republican Party, and he’s not even allowed to run for office,” Trump said, referring to Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-LA), who voted to convict Trump in the second impeachment trial.

Trump also pointed to the race in Kentucky, going after Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY).

“Let’s see what happens. It’s not easy beating incumbents, but we have a great guy running against Massie. … That’ll be tonight. Good television, and we’ll see what happens there,” he said.

“I think MAGA’s never been more together,” the president continued, previewing an upcoming Texas endorsement today.

“Actually, I’m going to be making an endorsement today in Texas. I’m going to be putting out an endorsement in a little while in Texas, a great state, you know. … I got the highest vote in the history of Texas, and I love Texas, but I’m going to be making an endorsement at about 12:30, one o’clock today for the big race – the Senate race in Texas, and I hope you find it good,” Trump said, saying he appreciated the question.

“I appreciate the question, because even CNN, they did a poll two, three weeks ago, they said Trump is at 100 percent,” he said, noting that it came from CNN’s chief data analyst Harry Enten.

“[He] predicted I was going to do great with the Muslims in Michigan and win Michigan, and I did. I did good, and I won Michigan by a lot. He made a lot of good predictions, but he did a poll two weeks ago that said Trump is – I mean, this is stuff you can check – 100 percent popularity with MAGA,” he explained, adding that MAGA is “most of the Republican Party.”

“The RINOs are gone to a large extent – a few of them are still left,” he continued, expressing hope that MAGA candidates emerge victorious in upcoming elections.

“But I’ll be making a statement in a little while as to who I’m endorsing in Texas for the Senate, and there are those that say whoever I endorse is going to win,” Trump added. “I don’t know if that’s true, but historically that’s absolutely true.”