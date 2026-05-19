Behar: Trump’s Government Is a ‘Cesspool with No Bottom’

Tuesday on ABC’s “The View,” co-host Joy Behar said President Donald Trump’s government was a “cesspool with no bottom.”

Co-host Whoopi Goldberg said, “I don’t know how you can justify this or why we have to pay for this. I don’t get this. I don’t understand that. You know what I mean? They want a lot. They want us to pay for the for the ballroom, they want us to pay for the giant arch, they want us to pay for the refurbishing of the reflecting pool. Why is this coming out of all of us? And where the hell is the government?”

Behar said, “Well, he is the government. It’s the Donald Trump government. I mean, it’s a cesspool with no bottom.”

She continued, “I mean this is the country that we’re living in right now where a person like Donald Trump can tell these people, congressional people — Republicans have power in this country. I had dinner with a politician the other night and he was saying the Republican Party are the people who have to stop him. Democrats have no power. The only power we have in Congress is to vote. If they allow it. Remember that they’re doing everything to stop that also. We’re losing the country now.”

Goldberg said, “We’re not losing the country. It’s a big crappy battle for it, but it’s a big battle. We have not lost. We have not lost the country. They can fight as hard as they want to. We’re going to fight harder.”

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