Transgender actor Jinkx Monsoon, who starred in the failed 2024 season of the BBC-Disney Doctor Who series, brags that every time he is passing Trump Tower in New York City, he places a hex on Donald Trump in hopes of causing the president’s death.

The actor and RuPaul’s Drag Race double winner appeared on a recent episode of the Monét Talks podcast when the topic of witchcraft came up, according to The Pink News.

“If hexes are real, why hasn’t Donald Trump died yet?” podcast host Monét asked.

“Because sometimes things take time,” Monsoon replied. “Donald Trump represents something so much bigger than him… his cult-like following is what’s protecting him. That energy is what’s protecting him.”

“But that means the cataclysmal shift away from him is going to be so big, and because he represents the most appalling, disgusting toxic amalgamation of everything we want changed in our country and in the world, it’s, like, gonna take a big cataclysm to shift that. But I think that’s right around the corner,” the trans activist continued.

Monét admitted that he actually bought two “hexes” against Donald Trump from a merchant on Etsy, but he has not seen them take effect.

“Well, you can’t put a timeline on magic,” Jinx said, before launching into a serious discussion of the ins and outs of sorcery.

“I don’t know about all this mail order witchcraft. I’ve never heard a witch say, ‘I guarantee two weeks.’ That sounds like some Miss Cleo stuff. Too good to be true, all you have to do is fork over this money and this person will just do it for you,” Jinx replied.

Monsoon then insisted that magic works better when the “witch” puts the most personal effort into it. One suggestion the trans actor offered was for witches to grow or forage their own herbs and make their own ingredients instead of buying them. “If you want the magic to be effective, you’ve gotta get in there.”

The Doctor Who villain also noted that the “evil eye is a powerful thing,” and said, “I flash the horns. Every time I walk past Trump Towers in New York, I’m just like, ‘Grrrr.”

“You ever seen Hereditary?” Monsoon concluded. “‘Hello! You’re not welcome! I banish you!’ That’s me outside the Trump Towers. ‘I banish you!'”

Jinkx Monsoon, born Jerick Hoffer and who legally change his name to Hera Lilith Hoffer, first won a season of Ru Paul’s Drag Race in 2013 and nine years later became the first contestant to win a Drag Race season twice.

Monsoon also played the villain “Maestro” in 2024’s fourteenth season of Doctor Who produced jointly by Disney and the BBC, a season featuring gay actor Ncuti Gatwa’s fifteenth Doctor. The two seasons were such a ratings failure that Doctor Who was placed into limbo with no hint of its return, and Gatwa left the series after only two years in the title role. Gatwa’s two seasons were so poorly received that Disney dissolved its initially highly-touted collaboration with the BBC.

Monsoon has stepped into political waters many times in public statements over the years. In 2023 he claimed that gays are not “coming for your children” and accused Republicans of being “objectively evil” for “hiding behind their children.” Despite his claim, later that same year, a group of gays in New York City held a Gay Pride rally during which they chanted: “We’re here, we’re queer, we’re coming for your children.”

In other, more recent comments, Monsoon predicted that there would be a violent public revolt over the Trump administration’s dismissal of openly transgender soldiers implemented when he started out on his second term in the White House. Of course, said uprising never took place.

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