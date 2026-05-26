Iran’s Soccer Team Will Commute to World Cup Games from Mexico After US Declines to Host

The Iranian men’s national soccer team will travel from Mexico to the United States on the days of its three guaranteed World Cup matches after U.S. authorities declined to host them.

On Monday, Mexico’s Claudia Scheinbaum announced that FIFA had inquired about her country’s ability to host the team after Washington said no.

“We have no reason to deny them the possibility of staying in ​Mexico,” Sheinbaum said in her daily press conference.

The World Cup is scheduled to run from June 11 to July 19.

Iran’s first match will take place in Los Angeles on June 15 against New Zealand. Their next Group G matches will be against Belgium in Los Angeles on June 21 and against Egypt in Seattle on June 26.

In March, soon after U.S. and Israeli forces began bombing Iran in an effort to force the ruling regime there to abandon its nuclear weapons program and give up its enriched uranium, President Trump said that the Iranian team was welcome to participate in the World Cup, but questioned whether it was appropriate to host the team in the U.S. given concerns for the “life and safety” of the players.

Mehdi Taj, the head of the Iranian football association, believes the arrangement with Mexico will benefit his team by allowing for direct flights and avoiding visa complications.

The Iranian team will be based out of Tijuana, not far from the U.S. border.

Iran’s participation in soccer’s largest international tournament has been the topic of much speculation both inside and outside the world of sport.

In April, Trump’s envoy for global partnerships, Paolo Zampolli, even broached the idea of replacing Iran with Italy. That idea was quickly dismissed by both FIFA and members of the Italian soccer community.

This is Iran’s fourth consecutive time qualifying for the World Cup.