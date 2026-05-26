Data Reveals Americans Pessimistic on A.I., Do No Want to Live Near Data Centers

Sunday on “The Alex Marlow Show,” Breitbart News social media director Wynton Hall, author of Code Red: The Left, the Right, China, and the Race to Control AI talked about polling.

Hall said, “7 in 10 Americans do not want data centers built in their localities in their backyards. 42% of Gen Z thinks that AI is going to hurt their wages and jobs.

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