Exclusive Poll: Broad Support for Trump’s Agenda Ahead of Midterms

There is majority support for President Donald Trump’s agenda ahead of the highly anticipated midterms, a McLaughlin & Associates survey conducted on behalf of Tea Party Patriots Citizens Action (TPPA) found.

The survey, first reviewed by Breitbart News, demonstrates broad support for the Trump agenda ahead of the midterms, despite misleading narratives from the establishment media, who claim division among MAGA.

For instance, while the establishment media and Democrats have continued to mock President Trump for stressing the need for a complex added to the White House – namely, a secure ballroom which now has more additions underground – 59 percent of respondents agreed that Congress has an obligation to fund it.

Trump is “on strong ground politically” on that issue, according to chairman of Tea Party Patriots Action Jenny Beth Martin, who noted that the survey itself was taken “before the most recent security incident at the White House over the holiday weekend,” referring to the shooting incident on 17th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue on Saturday.

Further, the survey also asked respondents about the SAVE America Act, noting that it requires proof of citizenship to register to vote as well as photo ID when voting. A majority, 56 percent, said U.S. senators should continue to work to pass the key legislation prior to the midterm elections. Related to that, the vast majority, 82 percent, agree that only U.S. citizens should be allowed to vote in elections “for the American president, senators, and representatives” – a position strongly held by President Trump and his allies. The survey also examined the issue of birthright citizenship and found 58 percent agreeing that birthright citizenship should only apply to children born to U.S. citizens or individuals who are legally in the country on a permanent basis.

Additionally, nearly three-quarters of respondents agree that legal immigrants who “choose to make America their home should learn English, embrace American tradition and values, and become part of this country” — another belief held strongly by Trump and his allies.

Other highlights in the poll include 81 percent agreeing that stopping waste, fraud, and corruption should be a top priority, 83 percent holding the belief that Congress should “require a permanent system to detect and prevent fraud before taxpayer money is spent,” and 70 percent agreeing that cutting government fraud is “the most direct path to bringing prices down.”

Martin said this shows that Trump’s political instincts are “dead on,” pointing to his recent announcement appointing Vice President JD Vance to head an anti-fraud task force.

“Strong majorities want action against fraud in government programs – they believe that Congress should require a permanent system to detect and prevent fraud before taxpayer money is spent; they believe that stopping waste, fraud, and corruption should be a top priority; and they believe that cutting government fraud is the most direct path to bringing prices down,” she said.

The survey also showed broad support on the belief that Iran should not be allowed to “block, attack, mine, or extort ships in the Strait of Hormuz” – 71 percent.

“President Trump’s broad political and legislative agenda boasts strong support from the overwhelming majority of voters,” Martin said. “Whether the issue is funding serious security upgrades to the White House complex or cutting government fraud as a means to bringing prices down, or preventing Iran from controlling the Strait of Hormuz or ending birthright citizenship for the children of illegal aliens – or passing the SAVE America Act – President Trump’s agenda is a winner.”

Ahead of the midterms, the survey found that economic issues – inflation, the cost of living, the economy, jobs, interest rates, taxes, and more – top the list of things respondents find most important.

The survey was taken May 12 -18 among 1,000 general election voters. It has a +/- 3.1 percent margin of error. It comes as Trump continues to dismiss establishment claims of division among MAGA on his agenda.

“I think it’s the strongest it’s ever been,” Trump said of the movement when asked by Breitbart News’s Nick Gilbertson last week. “You know, you take a look at what happened in Louisiana two nights ago, and a certain senator that was very disloyal to me and to the Republican Party, and he’s not even allowed to run for office,” Trump said, referring to Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-LA).

He later added, “I think MAGA’s never been more together.”