WATCH: Spanish Teen Tennis Star Caught in Firestorm After Appearing to Shove Ball Girl at French Open

A teenage tennis star from Spain is in the midst of a firestorm after a video appears to show him rudely pushing a young ball girl out of his way has gone viral.

The video shows Tennis player Rafael Jodar, 19, leaving the court after a set against U.S. player Alex Michelsen, when a young ball girl, who looks to be around 13, happened to be walking in front of him. But Jodar has caused outrage for what many say is his rude reaction to the girl standing in his path.

Despite the outrage, others say the girl tripped, and Jodar never touched her at all, the New York Post reported.

WATCH:

Once the video went viral, Jodar said that he didn’t touch the girl at all.

“She was walking backwards, I mean, I didn’t push her or anything,” he told the press.

“I was telling my dad to give me the things that he was going to give me after a toilet break when I was coming back,” he added.

“But yeah, she was in the middle, so I think she was trying to get out of the way. She was going backwards, but I think she fell, but not because I [pushed] her,” he explained.

Jodar also said he appreciates the youngsters who participate in the program.

“Obviously, I appreciate all the work that the ball kids are doing. I know it’s difficult with the heat and the conditions to stay there, so I appreciate. I could never push a ball kid,” he said.

Many on social media blasted the player over the perceived slight to the ball girl.

One insisted that the Spanish player should be arrested.

Another ripped Jodar for “bulldozing right through her.”

Another called the incident “assault.”

But others were in full support of the player and said the girl clearly tripped and Jodar didn’t touch her at all.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: Facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston, or at X/Twitter @WTHuston