The Department of Education on Friday announced that a Colorado school district is violating federal law with its broad-sweeping “gender identity” policies that disenfranchise female students.

The Department of Education said its Office for Civil Rights (OCR) concluded its investigation into Jefferson County Public Schools and found that it violated Title IX by allowing male students to access female bathrooms, locker rooms, overnight accommodations, and to play on female sports teams.

Specifically, OCR found that the district has policies allowing students to access facilities and participate on sports teams that match their self-proclaimed “gender identity,” rather than their biological reality. OCR said it received athletic rosters from the district showing that male students may take up to 61 roster positions on girls’ sports teams in the district.

“Today’s findings reveal sweeping Title IX violations by Jefferson County Public Schools—denying fairness and equality to female students by allowing males into their private facilities, overnight accommodations, and athletics. The District’s decision to prioritize ‘gender identity’ over ensuring equal access for its female students is unconscionable,” Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights Kimberly Richey said in a statement.

OCR opened an investigation into the school district in June 2025 over allegations the district removed single-sex overnight accommodations from school trips.

OCR sent a proposed Resolution Agreement to the district allowing it to voluntarily resolve the alleged Title IX violations within ten days or “risk imminent enforcement action.”

The agreement would require the district to revise its “gender identity” policies to protect female students, issue a public statement vowing to comply with biology-based definitions of “male” and “female,” and mandate that intimate facilities, sports teams, and overnight stays are based on biological sex, among other remedies.

“The District must act now to end these violations and protect future generations of girls from sex discrimination. The Trump Administration will not relent until female athletes’ safety, opportunities, and equal protection under the law are fully restored,” Richey added.

Breitbart News reached out to Jefferson County Public Schools for comment but did not receive a response by time of publication.

The Department of Education noted that Title IX prohibits discrimination on the basis of sex in education programs and activities as a condition of receiving federal funding.

Katherine Hamilton is a political reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on X @thekat_hamilton.