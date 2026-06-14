With President Donald Trump and UFC boss Dana White watching from the White House’s south portico, fight fans were awed Sunday by a powerful flyover by the military’s Blue Angels and Thunderbirds.

As fans cheered, the formation of fighter jets from the Navy’s Blue Angels and Air Force’s Thunderbirds soared over the White House and the Freedom 250 main stage as Zac Brown, of the Zac Brown Band, came to the stirring finale of the Star-Spangled Banner.

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Dana White was seen beaming during the flyover as the president smartly saluted the famed flight demonstration teams.

Brown sang the National Anthem backed up by his band and accompanied by the Armed Forces Joint Chorus.

Afterward, Brown sang his final notes, fans began chanting “U-S-A! U-S-A!”

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