A Mississippi sheriff’s deputy had his badge stripped following a physical fight with an umpire at a 14U baseball tournament.

Over the weekend, a viral video showed Lt. Darrell Holley fighting with umpire Jeff Akins mid-field during a match. Both men were later arrested. At one point in the video, Holley’s son could be seen punching the umpire in the back of the head.

Sheriff Shank Phelps of the Oktibbeha County Sheriff’s Office later confirmed to Fox News that Holley was stripped of his badge.

“He’s no longer employed,” Phelps said. “It is my decision, yes.”

Holley was also banned from all Grand Slam events.

Akins family later reported that the umpire needed medical care due to the fight with a woman on social media, claiming to be his daughter, saying in a comment aimed at Holley, “You done buddy WE WILL NOT BE SILENT THIS WILL NOT GO AWAY!”

“Starkville stand up,” she said.

Grand Slam Mississippi Tournament Director Mike Narmour condemned the fight in a statement.

“Grand Slam Mississippi unequivocally condemns the events that took place during the Starkville tournament (Sunday, May 3),” he said in the statement. “Youth sports are to be built on respect, integrity, and safety, and any actions that undermine those values are not acceptable. Violence of any kind has no place in our organization and will not be tolerated. We are committed to addressing this matter appropriately and ensuring a safe, respectful environment for all participants.”