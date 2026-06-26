Bills Fans ‘Outraged’ After Learning Cheapest Seats at New Stadium are $700

Bills fans flocked from far and wide this week to attend the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Buffalo Bills’ brand new stadium. However, after finding out the minimum ticket price to get in, this may be the closest many of those fans ever get to it.

How bad are the prices? The cheapest seats in the house at the new Highmark Stadium will cost the “Bills Mafia” $700.

“Ticket prices are outrageous,” one Bills fan told WIVB News 4.

A quick check of Ticketmaster revealed that the cheapest seat to the Bills home opener on September 17m was $702.10.

The stadium, which is set to be the Bills’ home for the next 30 years, was taxpayer-funded to the tune of $850 million.

“If you have a family with one kid or two kids — four tickets — that’s a lot of money,” said one Bills fan.

Another added, “It’s scary when you got a family of four or five, and you’ve got to pay these kinds of prices for tickets.”

The total cost of the 60,000-seat stadium was listed at $2.1 billion. Bills fans have, in a sense, become their own worst enemies, given that the excitement and anticipation of the project have been among the main factors driving up costs.

“It’s because of the new stadium,” said Nick Giammusso, chief executive of VIPTix, a ticket reseller.

“It’s a new stadium with demand from the Bills playing really well, and Josh Allen, and then you’ve got the away teams like Kansas City, New England, who fetch a higher price.”

Giammusso did offer a glimmer of hope for the Bills faithful, noting that once the novelty of the new stadium wears off, ticket prices should see a significant decline.