Silicon Valley giant Google employs nearly 10,000 foreign workers, importing them to the United States on visas, a newly leaked video obtained by Breitbart News reveals.

The video is a full recording of Google’s first all-hands meeting following the 2016 presidential election in which President Trump historically beat out Democrat Hillary Clinton. These Google meetings occur on a weekly basis and are known inside the company as “TGIF” meetings, short for “Thank God It’s Friday.”

In the Google meeting, Vice President of People Operations Eileen Naughton reveals the extent to which the tech conglomerate has imported and currently employs close to 10,000 foreign workers with plans to expand their foreign workforce population.

Naughton tells the room full of Google employees, who are called “Googlers” by the company:

First and foremost is immigration. We have nearly 10,000 Googlers in the U.S. on visas. Very understandably, those of you who are working here and have families here or are in the process of renewing or getting visas are probably very concerned.

Naughton then explains how President Obama’s administration readily allowed and invited Google and other tech corporations to import foreign workers instead of hiring American citizens.

“So here’s what we know, there is, for the time being, an absent any policy recommendation from the Obama administration, right, there’s no change,” Naughton says. “Googlers should not expect to be hassled, entering the border, there should be no change in your status.”

Google intends on importing to the U.S. and employing even more foreign workers, Naughton discloses:

We also know that the nature of the U.S. immigration system is such that it makes — and there are legal limitations — it makes immediate changes after January’s inauguration of the new administration highly unlikely. But we of course will keep a close watch on this. Our policy office in D.C. is all over it. And we will keep you informed, but we will keep Googlers’ interests at heart and we will of course fight to retain all the visas and then some, because we keep adding to this. [Emphasis added]

Every year, more than 100,000 foreign workers are brought to the U.S. on H-1B visas and are allowed to stay for up to six years. That number has ballooned to potentially hundreds of thousands each year, as universities and non-profits are exempt from the cap. With more foreign workers entering the U.S. through the visa system, Americans are often replaced and forced to train their foreign replacements. In the last decade, more than 2.6 million H-1B foreign workers were approved to take high-paying U.S. jobs. The Trump administration has sought to clamp down on corporations outsourcing U.S. to cheaper, foreign workers through the H-1B visa. The pro-American reforms to the H-1B visa are expected to open up about 80,000 high-paying, white collar jobs for Americans over the next two years. Naughton and Senior Vice President for Global Affairs and Chief Legal Officer Kent Walker also promoted the corporation’s use of the H-1B visa to import and employ foreign workers, rather than Americans. “I would believe, being pro-business as a Republican, [Trump] would understand the need of certain sectors to have H-1B visas, etc,” Naughton said. Walker noted the monolithic, corporate open borders viewpoint among the Republican and Democratic political establishments on the H-1B visa and national immigration policy.

“The other thing to add to that, ever since we’ve been debating immigration reform, there’s been strong bipartisan consensus in both houses of Congress that H-1B visas are a great thing for the United States, as well as for the people that use it,” Walker said. “So I don’t see those majorities changing, in Congress changing.”