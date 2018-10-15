Watch: Alex Marlow Interviews Allum Bokhari About ‘The Good Censor’ Google Leak

Breitbart News Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow recently interviewed Breitbart Tech Senior Reporter Allum Bokhari about the recently leaked internal Google documents known as “The Good Censor.”

Breitbart News Senior Tech reporter Allum Bokhari was recently interviewed by Breitbart News Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow on Breitbart News Daily about the leaked internal Google document, “The Good Censor” which has been extensively covered by Breitbart News. The document outlined Google’s views on free speech, which it referred to as a “utopian ideal” that was no longer feasible, and gave an insight into how and why the company chose to censor certain speech.

During the interview, Marlow asked Bokhari what he had learned during the course of reporting on the Google document. Bokhari replied: “What I have learned is what you opened the segment with by saying, ‘these companies now control the majority of online conversations.’ That’s something that Google and Facebook and Twitter would never admit to publicly because it puts them in a very difficult position by essentially admitting that they’ve taken over the internet.”

Marlow later stated: “Overall, I feel like what we’re seeing between this and your sixty-plus minute scoop of a Google TGIF meeting which is their all-hands meeting that they have every Friday where they had half a dozen or so executives walk through how distraught they were and how they were going to pick up the pieces after the 2016 election, where Donald Trump shocked all of Silicon Valley. You’re seeing people struggle to find an excuse to shut down conservative speech, you’re seeing a lot of normalization of ultimately, I think, violence against conservatives, we have over five hundred and eighty examples on a rap sheet that John Nolte has put together as either violence or incitement of violence against conservatives since Donald Trump came into office, at Breitbart News.”