Jeff Landry: Big Tech Must Learn ‘No One Is Bigger than the People’

Jeff Landry, the Attorney General of Louisiana and a former congressman, encouraged government action against Big Tech companies during an appearance on SiriusXM Patriot’s Breitbart News Daily, Tuesday.

“We have seen a tremendous amount of consolidation in regards to social platforms and the tech industry over the last decade, and the result of that has become a handful of companies, and I mean a very handful, that have amassed a tremendous amount of data and power over the U.S. and world economy,” Landry declared. “Just the fact that they could censor any type of speech is very problematic, on top of the fact that the monetization of people’s personal data is enriching these companies at the expense of the consumer.”

“What is also interesting is when you talk to Attorney Generals around the country, irrespective of whether they’re Democrat or Republican, liberal or conservative, there is an instinct that there is something going on. So there is this instinct feeling that something must be done with these companies, that they’ve become too big,” he continued, adding, “What makes America great is the fact that no one is bigger than the people.”

“No one is truly bigger than the government, which of course is the government of the people, and when corporations historically in this country, in our free market economy, have amassed monopolistic power and the power to basically control the economy, then the people have stood up and said, ‘You know what, enough is enough, something must be done,'” Landry proclaimed. “And look, there’s been a lot of positives that have come out of government taking action in this manner.”